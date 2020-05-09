Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 655,449 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,121 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 0.6% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Adobe worth $208,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total value of $1,741,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 54,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,110,419.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,814,506. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $366.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra dropped their target price on Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.44.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $367.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,403,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,502. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $324.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.14. The firm has a market cap of $176.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

