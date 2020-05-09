Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC cut its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,800 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at $18,284,668.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $156,312.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,698 shares of company stock worth $3,814,506. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Adobe from $345.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.44.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $367.51. 2,403,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,794,502. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $386.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

