Alaris Royalty (OTCMKTS:ALARF) Downgraded to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Alaris Royalty (OTCMKTS:ALARF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC lowered shares of Alaris Royalty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALARF traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 963. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.56. Alaris Royalty has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $17.53.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

