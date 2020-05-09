Alaris Royalty (OTCMKTS:ALARF) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Alaris Royalty (OTCMKTS:ALARF) had its target price lowered by CIBC from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALARF. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Alaris Royalty from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Alaris Royalty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALARF traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $6.79. 4,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average of $13.56. Alaris Royalty has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $17.53.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

