Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $4.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.19. The stock had a trading volume of 23,817,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,748,651. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $511.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.60. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

