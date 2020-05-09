Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Acquired by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,201 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $9,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 3.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 758,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,712,000 after buying an additional 21,899 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth about $382,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 0.7% during the first quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 108,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 28.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 131,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after buying an additional 28,934 shares during the period. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its position in Amdocs by 2.7% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 31,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Shares of DOX stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.33. 1,427,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,617. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.68. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.