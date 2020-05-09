American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Blue Sky Asset Management LLC

Blue Sky Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXP. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 327.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 329 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP stock traded up $2.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.50. 3,911,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,383,998. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXP. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

