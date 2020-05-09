Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Trading 7.7% Higher

Shares of Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) traded up 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.57 and last traded at $2.52, 1,559,915 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 24% from the average session volume of 2,044,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amyris in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average is $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.36.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $29.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.51 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amyris Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director L John Doerr bought 52,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.41 per share, for a total transaction of $179,996.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,591.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Melo sold 52,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $180,303.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,550.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,446,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,716 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Amyris by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,364,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 710,247 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Amyris by 601.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 438,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 375,724 shares in the last quarter. KPCB XII Associates LLC bought a new stake in Amyris during the 1st quarter valued at $647,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Amyris by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 880,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 210,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

About Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

