Analysts Set Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Target Price at $109.28

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.78.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DGX. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

In related news, EVP J. E. Davis sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $67,412.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,740,521.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $45,655.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,015,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,476 shares of company stock worth $28,656,119 in the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGX. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,342,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $678,820,000 after purchasing an additional 48,167 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 36,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $4.86 on Monday, reaching $112.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,674,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,699. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

