Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Stock Price Up 13.2% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI)’s share price rose 13.2% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $12.56 and last traded at $12.20, approximately 1,642,470 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 821,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.

The semiconductor company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $40.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.03 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.00% and a negative net margin of 40.52%.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAOI. BidaskClub upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $8.60 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $36,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,030.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 15,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $175,241.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,601,886.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,577 shares of company stock worth $295,361 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 18.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 24.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the period. 59.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $206.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.33.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.