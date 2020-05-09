Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Bought by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 718.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,834 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Arrow Electronics worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 9.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 18,597 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 53.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 97,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 34,001 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 10.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARW. Citigroup upped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James cut Arrow Electronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

Shares of NYSE ARW traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,010,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,224. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.25 and a twelve month high of $85.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.45 and its 200-day moving average is $72.50.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

