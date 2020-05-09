Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ARGGY. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

Shares of ARGGY stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.96. The company had a trading volume of 28,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,903. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.41. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $13.90.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom, the Americas, Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It also engages in the sale of parts. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.