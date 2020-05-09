Baader Bank Analysts Give Rational (FRA:RAA) a €420.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €420.00 ($488.37) target price on Rational (FRA:RAA) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

RAA has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Rational in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Independent Research set a €430.00 ($500.00) price objective on Rational and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Warburg Research set a €585.00 ($680.23) price objective on Rational and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €450.00 ($523.26) price objective on Rational and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €400.00 ($465.12) price objective on Rational and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €479.00 ($556.98).

FRA:RAA traded up €15.20 ($17.67) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €450.20 ($523.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,865 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €464.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €624.31. Rational has a twelve month low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a twelve month high of €595.02 ($691.88).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

