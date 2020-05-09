Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Beach Investment Management LLC.

Beach Investment Management LLC. reduced its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.4% of Beach Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Beach Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,050,510,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 11,950.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,522,000 after buying an additional 26,591,205 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $509,173,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,785,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,950,000 after buying an additional 8,515,773 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.74.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.57. The stock had a trading volume of 45,177,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,244,404. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $198.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.03.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.