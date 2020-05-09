Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,984,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 159,786 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 0.7% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Bank of America worth $233,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in Bank of America by 39.0% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.74.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.57. The stock had a trading volume of 45,177,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,244,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $198.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.60. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.03.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

