Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €49.00 by Nord/LB

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) has been given a €49.00 ($56.98) target price by research analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BMW. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €63.24 ($73.53).

Shares of BMW opened at €51.42 ($59.79) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €48.18 and a 200 day moving average price of €63.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion and a PE ratio of 6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.37. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 52-week low of €36.60 ($42.55) and a 52-week high of €77.06 ($89.60).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

