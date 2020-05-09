Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Buys 1,700 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,577 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $12,665,010,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,743,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,838,162,000 after purchasing an additional 444,995 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,668,143 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,384,017,000 after purchasing an additional 337,843 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $955,672,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,897,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $883,864,000 after purchasing an additional 220,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.88.

CVS stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.12. 7,320,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,926,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $80.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

