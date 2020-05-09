Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Buys 659 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 65,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in Williams Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 121,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMB. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Shares of WMB traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.47. 8,301,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,831,293. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.76. Williams Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average is $20.39.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 1.89%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.62%.

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence acquired 4,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,107.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong acquired 33,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.23 per share, for a total transaction of $502,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,246,838.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 83,600 shares of company stock worth $1,363,083. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

