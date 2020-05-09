Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Cuts Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA decreased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 75.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 73,361 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 1,047.1% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.04. 5,745,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,705,348. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.11.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.32. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ENB shares. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

