Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Grows Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in ABB were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of ABB by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter worth about $963,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of ABB by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 4,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in ABB by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABB traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,519,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,143. The stock has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $25.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. ABB had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. ABB’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABB. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. HSBC cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.66.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

