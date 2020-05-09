Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 234.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,400 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DISCK. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,566,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,591,000 after acquiring an additional 500,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,369,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,415,000 after acquiring an additional 13,878 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the fourth quarter worth $140,850,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,009,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 13.3% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,591,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,450,000 after acquiring an additional 305,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

DISCK traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.35. 2,305,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114,462. Discovery Inc Series C has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Discovery Inc Series C from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

