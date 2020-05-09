Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $126,000 Position in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) by 45.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,582,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,090,000 after buying an additional 303,060 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Catchmark Timber Trust during the first quarter worth $613,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Catchmark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter worth $869,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in Catchmark Timber Trust during the first quarter worth $364,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,032,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after purchasing an additional 38,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Catchmark Timber Trust stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,017. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Catchmark Timber Trust Inc has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $12.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 60.46% and a negative return on equity of 37.69%. The business had revenue of $26.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catchmark Timber Trust Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Catchmark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -26.34%.

CTT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

