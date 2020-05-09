Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA decreased its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,522 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 17,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in PulteGroup by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 83,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.90.

In other news, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $812,161.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $617,887.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,586.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,978 shares of company stock worth $1,914,735. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.88. 3,165,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,586,776. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.27. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $47.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.59.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 13.75%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

