Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Makes New Investment in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 149,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,009,000. Xcel Energy comprises about 1.6% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XEL traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,528,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,782. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $72.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.58 and its 200-day moving average is $63.81.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XEL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.93.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

