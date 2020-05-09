Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Purchases 15,496 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,496 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises about 1.3% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $7,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of KO stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.11. The stock had a trading volume of 13,907,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,889,552. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Cfra dropped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.