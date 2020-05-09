Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Reduces Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,177 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $16,676,410,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,665,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,755,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,702 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Chevron by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,926,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,672,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,328,591,000 after purchasing an additional 779,059 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.05.

Shares of CVX traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.47. 8,584,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,317,601. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.28 and a 200-day moving average of $104.20. The stock has a market cap of $172.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

