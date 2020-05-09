Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 1,775 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,244,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,670,000 after purchasing an additional 527,860 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $7,982,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $1,168,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 856,042 shares in the company, valued at $56,361,805.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $50,356.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,956.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,517 shares of company stock worth $7,048,905. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CL traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,938,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,733,079. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $58.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.