Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 2,000 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lessened its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,132,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,457,000 after acquiring an additional 390,256 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 233,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,420,000 after acquiring an additional 41,356 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 39,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

NYSE:AAP traded up $5.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 911,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,485. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.33 and a twelve month high of $171.43.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAP. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.53.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.