Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 22,220 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA decreased its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 268,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,220 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 651,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,940,000 after buying an additional 58,989 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,177,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,244,404. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.03. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $198.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.74.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.