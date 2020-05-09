Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 335 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA cut its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 603,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners accounts for 3.9% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA owned approximately 0.27% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $22,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $116,070.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,023.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $151,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MMP traded up $1.77 on Friday, reaching $42.95. The company had a trading volume of 856,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,211. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.07 and a 200-day moving average of $54.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $67.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $782.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 38.20% and a return on equity of 43.14%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $68.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.