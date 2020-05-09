Beach Investment Management LLC. Acquires Shares of 12,440 Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Beach Investment Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,440 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000. Uber Technologies comprises 1.2% of Beach Investment Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. GenTrust LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $518,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 443,433 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,188,000 after acquiring an additional 139,118 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,044,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $3,642,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 349.5% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 35,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 27,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.42.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $5,191,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $60,171,500. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

UBER stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.79. 69,126,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,525,778. Uber Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $47.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day moving average is $30.81.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 55.40%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.