Beach Investment Management LLC. Cuts Stock Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Beach Investment Management LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the quarter. Metlife makes up about 0.8% of Beach Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Beach Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Metlife by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Metlife by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Metlife by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Metlife by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 75.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MET traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $35.22. 8,669,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,533,627. Metlife Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.27. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Metlife’s payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MET. Citigroup raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $732,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,908. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

