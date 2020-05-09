Beach Investment Management LLC. Has $203,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Beach Investment Management LLC. cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 64.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,672 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up about 0.7% of Beach Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Beach Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $17,296,742,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $2,180,333,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $671,482,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Citigroup by 519.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,153,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,962,000 after buying an additional 2,645,001 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 13,186.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,959,000 after buying an additional 1,671,997 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on C. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Citigroup from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.68.

Shares of C traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.32. 22,900,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,941,942. The company has a market cap of $92.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.96 and its 200-day moving average is $66.40. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

