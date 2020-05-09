Beach Investment Management LLC. Purchases Shares of 2,437 UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Beach Investment Management LLC. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,437 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000. UnitedHealth Group comprises 2.1% of Beach Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.77.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $287.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,196,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,135,253. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $306.71. The company has a market capitalization of $270.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

