Beach Investment Management LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Beach Investment Management LLC. increased its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and accounts for approximately 1.7% of Beach Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Beach Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $7,588,711,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $560,998,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $622,474,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,201,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $870,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,680 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 230.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 815,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $221,689,000 after purchasing an additional 568,366 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton Dickinson and stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $254.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,417,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,263. The company has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.56, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.03. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.67.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

