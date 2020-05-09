Beach Investment Management LLC. Sells 1,570 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Beach Investment Management LLC. lessened its stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,190 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. T-Mobile Us comprises 1.5% of Beach Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Beach Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in T-Mobile Us by 198.9% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile Us stock traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,841,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,091,106. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $81.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.06. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $101.35.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 13.96%. T-Mobile Us’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile Us presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.72.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

