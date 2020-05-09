Beach Investment Management LLC. Sells 1,978 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Beach Investment Management LLC. reduced its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up about 2.3% of Beach Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Beach Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CLS Investments LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Medtronic by 303.4% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE MDT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.03. 4,266,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,274,922. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.86.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.