Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 59.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,262 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and accounts for about 1.5% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $23,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,588,711,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,465,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,662,267,000 after acquiring an additional 528,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,450,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,114,215,000 after acquiring an additional 186,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,692,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,001,837,000 after acquiring an additional 124,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,454,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $939,547,000 after acquiring an additional 194,629 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.67.

Shares of BDX traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $254.48. 1,417,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595,263. The firm has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.03. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.