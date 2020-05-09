Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) Stock Price Up 17% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) shares rose 17% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $4.37 and last traded at $3.65, approximately 2,163,467 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 171% from the average daily volume of 798,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $339.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.80 million. Berry Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 4.58%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Berry Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRY. KeyCorp upgraded Berry Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler cut Berry Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Berry Petroleum from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry Petroleum by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 17,384 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. bought a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berry Petroleum by 483.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 60,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 50,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry Petroleum by 173.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 179,649 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 113,873 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.73. The company has a market capitalization of $313.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 2.95.

About Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

