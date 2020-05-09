Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.85-1.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.82. Black Diamond Therapeutics also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 1.85-1.92 EPS.
Shares of REYN traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.57. 799,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,623. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $35.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.90.
Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.40 million. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
REYN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.70.
Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile
Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, a consumer products company, produces and sells products across cooking, waste and storage, and tableware. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produce foil, parchment paper, and disposable aluminum pans, as well as cooker liners.
