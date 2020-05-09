Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.68 EPS

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.68), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $263.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.99 million. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 43.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share.

Shares of BCOR opened at $12.92 on Friday. Blucora has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $34.22. The firm has a market cap of $618.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Several research firms recently commented on BCOR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Blucora from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Blucora has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

