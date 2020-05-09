Blue Sky Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 34,284 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 34,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Blue Sky Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,138.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,360,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604,292 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,394,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,406,000 after buying an additional 2,542,154 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $104,802,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,784.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,776,000 after buying an additional 1,253,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 200.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,490,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,510,000 after buying an additional 994,720 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,298,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,717. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.22. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $82.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

