Blue Sky Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Blue Sky Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 1,466.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,024 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF comprises about 1.7% of Blue Sky Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF worth $4,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000.

VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,339. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.57. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $56.84.

