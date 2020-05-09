Blue Sky Asset Management LLC Buys 18,444 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Blue Sky Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,444 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.5% of Blue Sky Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $535,000. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.62. 2,106,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,315,578. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $45.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.46.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

