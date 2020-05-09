Blue Sky Asset Management LLC Buys 6,330 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Blue Sky Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 93.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

JPST stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,878,696 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.32.

