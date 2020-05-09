Blue Sky Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 138,298 Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 138,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,803,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 2.3% of Blue Sky Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of VXUS stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.39. 2,558,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,405,088. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.96.

