Blue Sky Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Blue Sky Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 91.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,170 shares during the quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $436,000.

Shares of ACWI stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,530,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,914,833. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.90 and its 200 day moving average is $73.99. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.31 and a fifty-two week high of $81.75.

