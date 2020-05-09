Blue Sky Asset Management LLC Has $433,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Blue Sky Asset Management LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 97.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 93,484 shares during the quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 12,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $2.33 on Friday, hitting $176.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,438,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,322. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.94. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $192.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

