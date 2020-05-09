Blue Sky Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Blue Sky Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1,863.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,448 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 7.4% of Blue Sky Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $18,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.06. 825,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,048. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $202.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.71.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

