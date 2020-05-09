Blue Sky Asset Management LLC Invests $16.36 Million in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 323,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,356,000. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.6% of Blue Sky Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of ISTB stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.99. 345,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,528. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.49. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $51.44.

